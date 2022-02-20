Lock in your $1,000 risk free bet

Commercial content. 21+.



New customers that sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook can claim a risk-free bet of up to $1,000, ahead of NBA All Star Weekend, the Daytona 500, and plenty more enticing sporting events.

<br />

What do you get with the FanDuel promo code?

The FanDuel new customer promo code allows new customers to claim a risk-free first bet up to $1,000. With this offer, there are also no minimum odds for your first bet, or any wagering requirements for any winnings associated with your free bets.

What is the FanDuel promo code?

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required – just click the link above FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Up to $1,000 Risk Free Bet FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s 21+ | New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&Cs apply.

How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

<br />

Click here to claim the Fanduel Sportsbook welcome bonus. Enter and verify your details. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions. Make your first deposit. Place your risk-free first bet up to $1000. If the bet wins, you are free to withdraw your winnings. If the wager loses, you will get your stake back in free bets within 72 hours. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.

If your first bet is a winner, you can withdraw those winning funds right away. If your first bet loses, you will be refunded the entire stake in free bets.

Upcoming Sports Action with FanDuel

With a $1,000 risk-free bet available to take advantage of, there’s a load of sports action to wager your bets on this week.

NBA All-Star weekend travels to Cleveland, and there promises to be no shortage of entertainment across all three days. LeBron James will be looking to stay undefeated as an All-Star captain, and looks well positioned to do so with Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokoumpo and Nikola Jokic on his side.

The Premier League continues, as Manchester City host Tottenham, and Manchester United travel to Leeds in the pick of the games.

Golf fans can enjoy the Genesis Invitational, which continues through to Sunday.

NASCAR returns, and sports fans are treated with a classic as we head to Florida for the Daytona 500. Denny Hamlin is favorite ahead of the race, going in search of a fourth Daytona 500 win.

FanDuel promotions for existing customers

Alongside an impressive new customer offer, FanDuel Sportsbook also looks after its existing customers with some exciting promotions.

UFC Parlay Insurance

The UFC returns this weekend with UFC fight night, and an exciting card awaits. FanDuel is offering all customers parlay insurance on their bets this weekend.

Simply, place a 4+ leg Parlay with cash on UFC Fight Night taking place on 02/19 through 02/20 and if exactly one leg of your parlay loses, get a refund in free bets. Please note, the maximum stake is $25.

Parlay Insurance

21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Place a 4+ leg parlay wager on any NHL or College Basketball game and if one leg loses, you get a refund in site credit. Maximum stake $25.

Refer a friend, get a bonus

21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a free bet for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site. Once your friend is signed up, and placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.