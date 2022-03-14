Local stars headlining NCAA Tournament

Check out The Post’s all-area NCAA Tournament team ahead of March Madness 2022:
Jr. C Kofi Cockburn (21.0 PPG, 10.6 RPG), Queens, Illinois
Ranked in the top 12 nationally in scoring, rebounding and field-goal percentage, there isn’t a better big man in the country than the 7-footer from Christ the King. The Illini’s second-round exit last year was one of the stunners of the tournament, extra motivation for Cockburn in what may be his last chance to reach the Final Four.
Sr. G/F Ron Harper Jr. (15.7 PPG,. 6.0 RPG), Franklin Lakes, N.J., Rutgers
The son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, Rutgers’ skilled wing wasn’t even a top-150 prospect coming out of Don Bosco Prep, and has become one of the faces of Steve Pikiell’s masterful rebuilding job. The three-level scorer could become the Scarlet Knights’ first Haggerty Award winner, given to the area’s top player, since Quincy Douby in 2006.
Jr. G Jahvon Quinerly (14.3 PPG, 4.3 APG), Hackensack, N.J., Alabama
Quinerly’s shooting percentages are down, but all of his other numbers — points, rebounds, assists and minutes — are up. The former McDonald’s All-American has blossomed at up-tempo Alabama the last two years after a lost freshman season at Villanova.
Sr. G/F Jared Rhoden (16.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG), Baldwin, N.Y., Seton Hall
The Long Island wing is emblematic of the Pirates: tough, physical and determined. Rhoden has developed from an under-the-radar recruit to one of the best players in the Big East in four years, following the trajectory of past Hall stars like Myles Powell and Sandro Mamukelashvili.
Sr. G R.J. Cole (15.8 PPG, 4.1 APG), Union, N.J., UConn
The Huskies’ leader makes them go. A quality defender and floor general, Cole is this team’s engine, and has found the right balance between facilitating and going into takeover mode.
Second Team
Fr. G AJ Griffin (10.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG) Duke, White Plains
So. G R.J. Davis (13.3 PPG, 3.4 APG) North Carolina, White Plains
So. C Cliff Omoruyi (11.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG) Rutgers, Roselle, N.J.
So. C Adama Sanogo (14.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG) UConn, Elizabeth, N.J.
So. G Isaiah Wong (15.2 PPG, 4.3 RPG), Miami, Piscataway, N.J.
Third Team
Sr. F E.J. Anosike (16.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG), Cal State Fullerton, East Orange, N.J.
Sr. G Peter Kiss (25.1 PPG, 3.3 APG) Bryant, Manhattan
Jr. G Jordan Walker, (20.2 PPG, 4.9 APG) UAB, Port Washington, N.Y.
So. G Kadary Richmond (8.8 PPG, 4.2 APG) Seton Hall, Brooklyn
Fr. G Zakai Zeigler (8.9 PPG, 2.7 APG) Tennessee, Wyandanch, N.Y.