After an early scare, Liverpool found a way to keep pace with Manchester City atop the Premier League table, beating down an out-gunned Newcastle United to win 3-1.

Jonjo Shelvey opened the scoring just seven minutes in as Liverpool was stunned at the back, but the hosts quickly recovered to get goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah before the break, turning the game on its head. Trent Alexander-Arnold then delivered an absolute rocket to put the game away in the final minutes.

The Reds received worrying news pre-match as three players were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, including regulars Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho. It wouldn’t matter, however, as Liverpool dominated the game for long stretches, with Newcastle just unable to offer much of a response. Salah’s goal made it 15 matches in a row with a goal or assist, equaling Jamie Vardy’s Premier League record set last season.

Ibramhima Konate, who filled in for van Dijk in just his fifth appearance at center-back, had an excellent match for Liverpool, a positive sign moving forward should van Dijk miss any extended period of time.

Martin Dubravka and Allan Saint-Maximin were the lone bright spots for Newcastle on opposite ends of the pitch, but they had little help throughout the rest of the Magpies squad. To make matters worse, Saint-Maximin limped off in the second half, appearing in a great deal of pain, which could further peg back Newcastle’s already sputtering attack.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle live score

1H 2H Final Liverpool 2 1 3 Newcastle 1 0 1

Goals:

7′ – Newcastle: Jonjo Shelvey

21′ – Liverpool: Diogo Jota

25′ – Liverpool: Mohamed Salah

87′ – Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold

(All times Eastern)

Final: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United

It was all quite comprehensive from Liverpool, with some early mistakes by Thiago – one of which led to Shelvey’s goal – really the only negative in an evening full of positives. For Newcastle, the Magpies won’t feel hard done by, out-gunned for much of the game. The potential loss of Saint-Maximin to injury, however, will be the far more worrying prospect than a loss at a thumping Anfield. A relegation battle will be much tougher should the Frenchman miss any time.

87th minute: GOAL! Liverpool! Oh. My. Word. Trent Alexander-Arnold has unleashed the fury of a thousand suns, ripping a missile into the back of the net which Dubravka somehow got a fingertip to, but to no use. It’s 3-1 and the game is done and dusted.

86th minute: Naby Keita has a go from very deep that draws a great diving catch from Dubravka, who has also been very good in this match. Newcastle has basically nothing without Saint-Maximin on the field. It’s worrying for their long-term relegation fight.

Now Callum Wilson lights up Joel Matip for a foul, nearly losing his cool before Jota calms him down. Wilson is on a yellow card suspension if he picks up another, mind you.

Speaking of yellows, Hayden booked for a foul on Firmino.

81st minute: That’s a double scare for Newcastle. Mane just can’t reach a cross his way and sees a weak effort from close range saved by Dubravka, then seconds later Jota rips one from inside the six-yard box but its blocked off the line among the crowded goal mouth. It really should be 3-1.

73rd minute: The Liverpool subs are made, with Salah and Ox making way for their replacements in Firmino and Keita. The appearance is a milestone for Firmino, who is back from a hamstring injury to make his first appearance since October. Jota heads out wide right with Firmino in the middle.

It’s also the end of Saint-Maximin’s evening, who is clearly still struggling, limping off in a lot of pain. Callum Wilson does come on to replace Newcastle’s star winger, who is one of the few bright spots for the Magpies on an otherwise rough evening. They still trail by just one, and have their leading scorer entering the fray…

69th minute: Saint-Maximin appears to be ok for now, winning a free-kick on the far touchline with a nice juggle.

Liverpool prepares for its first 2 substitutions, with Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita readying on the touchline. Jordan Henderson is booked for a clip of Fraser, and Shelvey goes very close with the ensuing free-kick from just outside the top. It’s just wide left, with a soaring Alisson watching it sail by.

64th minute: Liverpool has taken the foot off the gas, and Newcastle has a chance. Saint-Maximin, who has had a brilliant game, crossed right to the feet of Fraser, and a critical tackle by Trent Alexander-Arnold draws penalty shouts from Newcastle but Mike Dean shakes his head. VAR has a look but says nothing to report.

Saint-Maximin is down, because Newcastle can’t have nice things. He limps off very slowly. He’s back on, but looks to be struggling. Wilson time?

55th minute: Ryan Fraser booked for a foul on Oxlade-Chamberlain. Jacob Murphy fires Newcastle’s third shot of the game wide left, Alisson may have had it covered but it didn’t trouble the Brazilian.

46th minute: The second half is under way, and already Newcastle looks a bit of a mess. Bold strategy, we’ll see how it works out for them! So is Liverpool too, apparently.

Halftime – Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United

Aside from Jonjo Shelvey’s opener, which gave the visitors hope of an upset, it has been all Liverpool all the time.

From the opening whistle to the halftime break, Liverpool has defended with numbers and attacked with venom. Newcastle itself hasn’t helped, producing a host of errors at the back both in and out of possession to help feed the home side.

It will be a very steep uphill battle for Newcastle to earn a result from this match, but as Shelvey proved inside the opening 10 minutes, it just takes one moment of brilliance to turn the match on its head. That will give Newcastle hope when not much else has.

44th minute: Newcastle’s first touch in the Liverpool half in ages results in Allan Saint-Maximin charging forward dangerously and cutting back across but no teammate is there to meet it. Story of the game for Newcastle since the opener. Two minutes of stoppage time to be added. Joelinton booked for a hard challenge on Salah who was dribbling forward through the Liverpool half, and there was space for a counter.

35th minute: It’s all Liverpool now. Fabian Schar has to make a diving stop to keep a cross from reaching Jota who was streaking alone on net, and then Oxlade-Chamberlain skies the ensuing corner miles over. Then moments later Salah had a glorious chance to go 3-1 up, but he skitters the shot wide left across the face of goal. Beat Dubravka but beat the post.

Feels like a long time ago that Shelvey gave Newcastle the lead.

25th minute: GOAL! Liverpool! Defensive errors ALL OVER the field, on both ends. An awful Shelvey pass gifts Sadio Mane a golden chance which Dubravka saves very well, and then Mo Salah delivers the follow-up – which to be fair, Dubravka nearly saved again.

That’s the fifth straight road game at Newcastle which Mo Salah has scored in. Liverpool has turned the game on its head.

23rd minute: What an entertaining match this has been. Thiago has been terrible, giving the ball away again that allows Allan Saint-Maximin straight through on goal, but Alisson makes an enormous save to keep the game level.

21st minute: GOAL! Liverpool! Controversy for sure. Off a corner, Diogo Jota saw his initial header saved at the near post by Dubravka, but put the rebound in. Newcastle had two players down, most notably Isaac Hayden, and the Magpies are FURIOUS about the goal being allowed and the game not stopped, as Hayden was the man who would have marked Jota and the reason the goalscorer was so open to meet the cross from Sadio Mane. Either way, Mike Dean allows the goal, and it’s level.

We aren’t in the business of speculating injuries, but Hayden appeared to be *fine* just moments later.

19th minute: It’s not happening for Liverpool in the final third at the moment. Jota has a tiny window on the break but can’t get the left-footed shot on target and hits the side netting. The Reds are dominating possession and racking up the shots but at this point haven’t truly threatened Dubravka’s net.

14th minute: Jamal Lewis is down having grabbed the back of his right leg, possibly a hamstring problem. There isn’t a natural left-back replacement on the bench for Newcastle, and it is wing-back/winger Matt Ritchie to come on for the first substitute of the game, forced via injury. Ritchie has Salah to contend with for 75 minutes…

9th minute: Sadio Mane hits the post, but the offside flag is up. After a cagey first five minutes, this game has sprung to life. Peacock TV feed appears to be working now.

7th minute: GOAL! Newcastle! Thiago gives the ball away and Jonjo Shelvey opens the scoring with a blistering 25-yard strike in front of the Kop. Alisson was completely rooted to the spot. A shock lead for the visitors who have had hardly a touch on the ball to this point. Newcastle could get a massive boost in the relegation battle with a result here at Anfield.

5th minute: The match is under way, although nobody can watch in the U.S. because it would seem Peacock TV is down. We’ll update as information is given. Meanwhile, Liverpool has the first chance of the match as a clever backheel from Mo Salah finds Diogo Jota but Martin Dubravka saves.

2:58 p.m. ET: The fans are ready at Anfield. But the Imperial March is soon on hand to drown things out. Lol.

2:38 p.m. ET: Liverpool warming up minus a few players ruled out due to COVID-19. Newcastle not out on the pitch just now, but will be ready to go as well. Have a look:

2:06 p.m. ET: Lineups are in.

For Liverpool, van Dijk indeed misses after testing positive for COVID-19, as Ibrahima Konate comes in to center-back and Joe Gomez makes the bench. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been used up front of late, slides back into midfield with Fabinho out, preferred over Naby Keita and James Milner who both remain on the bench.

Newcastle does slide a struggling Miguel Almiron to the bench, but not in favor of the three-CB system as we thought might happen. Instead, a more traditional lineup sees Ryan Fraser get his first start of December.

1:58 p.m. ET: That jinx barely even took 10 minutes. Liverpool announces three players will miss today’s match due to COVID-19. This could be significant not just today but moving forward for Liverpool. According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds did not apply for the game to be postponed as they do not, at this point, view the situation as an “outbreak.”

Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk will miss tonight’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle United after registering suspected positive tests for COVID-19. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2021

1:46 p.m. ET: Liverpool (at the risk of a big jinx) has to this point avoided a COVID-19 outbreak that other Premier League teams are beginning to fall victim to. Part of the reason is Jurgen Klopp’s hard stance on vaccination. A report this morning stated that 25% of EFL players polled stated they had no plans to get vaccinated, which could cause a problem for clubs as the Omicron variant pushes through Europe. Klopp, meanwhile, has championed this narrative for quite a while now, and it has resonated with the squad and staff.

1:30 p.m. ET: Here’s one player who’d love to get in on the scoring action. The six games without a goal or assist is across all competitions.

11:48 a.m. ET: Liverpool’s scoring today, right? Only question is how many:

Liverpool vs. Newcastle lineups

Liverpool starting lineup (4-3-3, left to right): Alisson (GK) — Robertson, Konate, Matip, Alexander-Arnold — Thiago, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain — Mane, Jota, Salah

Liverpool subs (9): Kelleher (GK) – Pitaluga, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Williams.

Newcastle projected starting lineup (4-2-3-1, left to right): Dubravka (GK) — Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Lewis — Hayden, Shelvey, Frasier, Murphy — Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Newcastle subs (9): Darlow (GK) – Clark, Wilson, Ritchie, Hendrick, Almiron, Willock, Gayle, Longstaff.

