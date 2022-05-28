Liverpool-Real Madrid Champions League final delayed amid fan chaos

PARIS — Kickoff in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed 36 minutes on Saturday amid fan violence outside the Stade de France in Paris.

Wild footage on social media showed fans climbing over fences, and there were reports of tear gas being used to suppress the crowd.

Another fan evaded stewards and was seen sprinting through the concourse and into the bottom level of the stadium.

Police and stewards outside the stadium as Liverpool fans queue prior to the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Getty Images

Liverpool fans react outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Getty Images

About 15 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of 9 p.m. local time, an announcement was made that there would be a delay because of the late arrival of fans to the stadium. That delay was extended to 30 minutes. The claim of late-arriving fans has been discredited by fans on the ground who claimed they were on time but saw gates closed prior to entry.

There have been sporadic instances of soccer fans, apparently without tickets, breaking through security and attempting to get into the stadium. The Associated Press saw two fans — one was wearing Liverpool attire — wrestled to the ground by stewards and bundled out of the gates.

Another fan evaded stewards and was seen sprinting through the concourse and into the bottom level of the stadium.

Fans hop over a fence prior to the Champions League Final. Screengrab, Twitter

Police spray tear gas at Liverpool fans outside the stadium as fans struggle to enter prior to the UEFA Champions League final. Getty Images

There were long lines of Liverpool fans still outside the stadium when there was 40 minutes to kickoff.