Live updates after cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Bengals on “Monday Night Football.”

The second-year Bills safety is currently in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills have reportedly returned to Buffalo. The NFL’s plan on whether or not the game will be restarted remains unclear.

What you need to know

Vaccaro: Players, coaches show what matter most after Damar Hamlin collapse

NFL denies there was plan to restart game after five minutes

Sports world shows outpouring of support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin