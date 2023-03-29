Live Podcast with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

With the MLB season beginning Thursday, why not chat with the commissioner himself?

Rob Manfred joined Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on a live episode of “The Show” podcast from The Ainsworth on Tuesday night in midtown Manhattan.

WBC SUCCESS: A lot of positive mojo around baseball already going into the offseason. Atmosphere in Miami was tremendous. Having Mike Trout help recruit players to the USA team was important. Goal is to convince owners how important the WBC is to so many players as they try to get more players to join.

NEW RULES: Players have reacted fairly well to the new rules. What if a pitch clock violation happens comes in a big spot in the playoffs or the World Series? Liked that they went right to the rules without a transition period. Their umpires are very good.

STEVE COHEN & MLB OWNERS: What are the upsides and downsides of Steve Cohen's big spending? The Oakland $60 million profit that Forbes reported is simply wrong. They are more concerned with smaller market teams being able to compete than with Steve Cohen spending a lot. Steve wants to win and that's a good thing.

GAMBLING/PETE ROSE: If you bet on baseball, you should be banned from the sport for life. Pete Rose belongs on the permanently ineligible list from the game. The real question is whether he belongs in the Hall of Fame.

SALARY CAP: If you're acting within the framework, that's your business. The winter they had was positive for baseball. Does worry about the prudence of some deals that happen.

