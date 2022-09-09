LIV golfer Ian Poulter snaps at reporter for disrespecting Queen Elizabeth II

There continue to be petty spats right and left in the golf world over Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

The latest episode came in a Twitter exchange between Rex Hoggard, a reporter for NBC’s Golf Channel, and LIV Golf’s Ian Poulter, who is from England. At the heart of the dispute was Poulter’s apparel, and the death of Queen Elizabeth.

“European tour CEO Keith Pelley asked the LIV players in this week’s BMW PGA field to not wear their LIV team gear,” Hoggard tweeted. “Most did not. Ian Poulter did, with the logo of his team on his shirt. ‘This is a business I own a part of and I have a right to wear it,’ he said.”

In a since-deleted tweet that was preserved by Daily Mail, Poulter fired back.

“Rex, Sorry Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has sadly passed away. And you can’t help yourself and continue to throw pettiness out to the world,” Poulter tweeted. “Show some RESPECT in these sad times. Give yourself a day off. #RIP Queen Elizabeth. Just for clarification this is not my LIV gear.”

Ian Poulter got in a row with a Golf Channel reporter over the LIV Golf patch on his shirt and the death of Queen Elizabeth. Getty Images

The “Majesticks GC” patch on Poulter’s left arm is the name of his LIV Golf team.

There’s been a lot of sniping back and forth this week, more than normal, because golfers from LIV as well as some players from the PGA Tour are in the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship this week.

There was what was described as a “tense meeting” between LIV Golf players like Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter with Pelley, and we also saw a feisty exchange between the PGA Tour’s Billy Horschel and LIV golfer Talor Gooch over Horschel questioning why LIV players were playing the BMW PGA.

Outside of the BMW PGA, Cam Smith also got his parking spot and TPC Sawgrass membership revoked over joining LIV.

Finally, the wife of LIV Golf’s Pat Perez, Ashley, commented on Instagram (also since-deleted) that a wine trip to Napa with Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and their significant others did not look like it was that good of a time.

Battle lines continue to be drawn.