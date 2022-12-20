LIV Golf players will be invited to 2023 Masters

LIV Golf players will not be excluded from the 2023 Masters.

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley announced Tuesday that all eligible golfers will receive invitations to play the 2023 Masters, which includes past champions who joined LIV Golf like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia.

“Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it,” Ridley said in a statement. “Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.

“Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament. As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the Tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future Tournaments will be announced in April.”

Phil Mickelson during a LIV Golf event in Miami on Oct. 28, 2022. Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau during a LIV Golf event in Miami on Oct. 29, 2022. Getty Images

Brooks Koepka during a LIV Golf event in Miami on Oct. 30, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel and Bubba Watson are other previous Masters champions who joined LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed league that has been at odds with the PGA Tour, which banned players who jumped ship to the rival.

Per ESPN, other LIV Golf players who are eligible for an invitation include Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Joaquin Niemann. Smith’s 2022 British Open victory, DeChambeau and Koepka’s U.S. Open wins within the last five years in 2020 and 2018, respectively, and Niemann’s top-30 FedEx Cup finish make those players eligible.

Players who are currently in the top 50 in the World Golf Rankings are also expected to get an invitation.