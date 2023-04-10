LIV Golf players not ‘washed up’

Brooks Koepka wasn’t able to hold the 54-hole lead he took into the final round Sunday at The Masters, but he certainly made a statement on behalf of the other golfers that only play 54 competitive holes.

Koepka, who finished tied for second at 8-under, was one of three LIV Golf players to finish inside the top six at Augusta National over the weekend, alongside Phil Mickelson (also 8-under) and Patrick Reed (7-under, tied for fourth).

After the tournament was over, the 32-year-old Koepka took a moment to point out the success the players from the Saudi-backed, renegade golf circuit had over the weekend.

“We’re still the same people,” Koepka said, according to ESPN. “So I mean, I know if I’m healthy, I know I can compete. I don’t think any of the guys that played this event thought otherwise, either. When Phil plays good, we know he’s going to compete. Reed, the same thing.

“I think that’s just manufactured by the media that we can’t compete anymore; that we are washed up.”

Of the 18 LIV Golf players in the field, 12 of them made the cut, with two (Kevin Na and Louis Oosthuizen) withdrawing before the second round was completed.

Joaquin Niemann joined Koepka, Mickelson, and Reed as top 20 finishers from the rival tour.





Brooks Koepka plays a shot during the second round of The Masters on April 7, 2023. Getty Images





Phil Mickelson reacts to a birdie putt during the final round of the Masters on April 9, 2023. Getty Images

Mickelson — who has been the face of LIV Golf and a lightning rod in the sport since joining — had perhaps the most remarkable round of anyone throughout the four-day tournament, shooting a 7-under 65 on the final day to move into a tie for second, behind eventual winner Jon Rahm.

It was Koepka, though, who was the biggest story of the weekend, holding a two-shot lead after three rounds and seeming poised to win his fifth major for much of the weekend.

Though he shot 3-over in the final round and ended up losing to Rahm by four strokes, Koepka announced himself as fully healthy after struggling with nagging injuries, leading to a run of poor form during his final months on the PGA Tour and leading into his LIV tenure.





Brooks Koepka after winning LIV Golf Orlando Getty Images

Koepka won LIV’s event in Orlando the week before the Masters, and nearly made it back-to-back wins with his impressive three days at Augusta.

“I’ve known this for a while, but I guess it was just a matter of going out and doing it,” Koepka said. “I led for three rounds, and just didn’t do it on the last day, that’s it. Plain and simple.”

Koepka rose to No. 39 in the Official World Golf Rankings after his Masters finish, taking home a $1.58 million cash prize for coming in tied for second with Mickelson.