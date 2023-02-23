LIV Golf players allowed to play in 2023 PGA Championship

Players on the LIV Golf tour scored another major victory on Wednesday.

One day after the R&A announced that it wouldn’t ban players from the controversial Saudi-backed circuit from competing in this year’s British Open, the PGA of America followed suit when announcing its criteria for this year’s PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club outside Rochester.

The decision comes as something of an about face after PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said during last May’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills that players banned or suspended by the PGA Tour likely would lose their PGA of America privileges, which would prevent them from playing in the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup. While Waugh on Wednesday acknowledged the ongoing civil war between the Tour and LIV, he said the goal is for a competitive PGA Championship with the best field possible.





“Our decisions are always based on what’s in the best interest of the PGA of America and conducting the best Championship possible,” Waugh said. “Sadly, the current division in the professional game is not good for the sport or the future of the game. We hope there might be some resolution soon. In the meantime, as always, our focus will be on our mission to grow the game and improve the lives of our members, who work so hard to impact millions of lives every day.”

The R&A made a similar announcement on Tuesday, declaring that players from LIV who are eligible will be allowed to tee it up at Royal Liverpool this July.

The PGA’s decision means that past winners of the PGA Championship who have bolted for LIV will be allowed to compete in this year’s tournament May 20-23. Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Martin Kaymer all have won the PGA previously and all currently play on LIV.





Winners of the other three majors in the last five years and winners of the Players Championship in the last three years will also get an invite.

Brendan Steele and Mito Periera, both of whom also ditched the PGA Tour for LIV, are also eligible for the PGA Championship after finishing in the top 15 at last year’s championship at Southern Hills.

Mickelson, who became golf’s oldest major champion at age 50 when he won the 2021 PGA at Kiawah Island, skipped last year’s tournament following the fallout from his controversial remarks about Saudi Arabia before he later left for LIV.

The news also means that players from LIV who are eligible will be able to tee it up in all four of golf’s majors, with Augusta National and the USGA previously stating they would not ban LIV players from this year’s Masters and U.S. Open, respectively.