Call her the comeback kid.

A young girl has stunned spectators after winning a 200-meter sprint — despite losing her shoe partway through and turning back to fetch it.

Talaya Crawford, 7, pulled off the remarkable feat at a track meet held in Omaha, Nebraska last Sunday.

The incredible moment was recorded by her famous father, boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford, who first posted the footage to his Instagram page.

“I just can’t stop thinking about my daughters track meet yesterday,” Bud wrote beneath the video. “She just doesn’t have a clue how much she just motivated me. This is the definition of not giving up, heart and grit. She let it all hang out even when she was hit with adversity.”

The clip was subsequently reposted to Twitter, where it has been viewed a whopping 7 million times.

Blunder: Talaya was seen losing her shoe just after the starting gun fired, signaling the beginning of the 200-meter sprint. Jam Press Vid/@futurekodaks92/@t

The youngster quickly went back to retrieve the shoe, and decided to persevere, despite being significantly behind her fellow competitors. Jam Press Vid/@futurekodaks92/@t

The video shows young Talaya lose her shoe just seconds after the starting gun fires, signaling the beginning of the 200-meter race.

The youngster immediately realizes she is missing the footwear, and turns back to retrieve the item, quickly pulling it back on.

While most kids may have called it quits, Talaya chooses to persevere, and sets off on the sprint despite being way behind her competitors.

Shoe-ting out ahead! Talaya surpassed her competitors, and crossed the finished line in first place. Jam Press Vid/@futurekodaks92/@t

“Go Talaya! Go Talaya!” her family can be heard screaming from the stands, as the speedy 7-year-old begins closing in on her fellow runners.

Remarkably, the elementary school student overtakes her rivals halfway through, bolting ahead of the competition and staying there until she crosses the finishing line.

Spectators seemed shocked by Talaya’s unlikely victory — and viewers on social media had the exact same raction.

“Superstar already. Ain’t never seen nobody put a shoe back on and then win by that much in a 200m race!” one Instagram user remarked.

“This is the definition of not giving up, heart and grit.” Talaya is seen in a photo with her boxer father Terence “Bud” Crawford. Instagram/@ tbudcrawford

Another emotionally added: “Me and my wife watched ithis three times in a row, both in awe that she didn’t just get upset and quit. I think most kids wouldn’t pouted, cried. Not only does stick with it and finish, but she comes back to somehow dominate. We should all have her grit.”

Meanwhile, Talaya’s running coach, Shunta Paul, told Omaha.com that the youngster was “embarrassed” by the blunder, and that she has promised to make sure her shoelaces are tightly tied before the beginning of every future race.

But Paul says Talaya has taught people all around the world an important lesson, declaring: “Never give up!”