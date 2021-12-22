Listen to the ‘Marchand and Ourand’ 2021 year-in-review podcast

On the Year-in-Review Spectacular, Andrew Marchand and John Ourand pick their “Who’s up” and “Who’s down” for 2021. They analyze the biggest sports media topics of the year.

The duo breaks down NFL TV deals, the Manningcast and the changing of the guard on “Sunday Night Football.” They look at the new power and money for the Pat McAfees and Stephen A. Smiths of the world.

<br />

Marchand and Ourand talk about the fallout from Maria Taylor/Rachel Nichols. They discuss the continuing fallout of cord-cutting for people like Sinclair’s Chris Ripley and the proliferation of over-the-top, direct-to-consumer offerings. And they argue, once again, about Amazon sports.

Plus, they award their Calls of the Year.