Listen to Episode 69 of ‘Marchand and Ourand’: NFL wild-card review

Pod hosts Andrew Marchand and John Ourand dissect all aspects of the NFL’s wild-card weekend from a sports media perspective. They look into whether social media complaints about Al Michaels’ and Tony Dungy’s performance are fair, and they look into how the top NFL broadcast teams on other networks fared: Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth on NBC, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on Fox, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on CBS, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on ESPN and Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston on Fox.

Marchand and Ourand also review the ManningCast’s playoff performance, predict whether Fox will have Tom Brady on air this postseason and look into the sports media fortunes of Sean McVay.

The hosts identify the sports media executives that will be considered for the Big Ten commissioner job being vacated by Kevin Warren, MLB’s plans around local media and the likelihood of Netflix bidding on sports rights.