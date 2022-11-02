Listen to Episode 57 of ‘Marchand and Ourand’ feat. Peter Schrager

The Big 12’s blockbuster media deal with ESPN and Fox Sports gets top billing on this week’s pod as Andrew Marchand and John Ourand discuss the fallout from the story Ourand broke with Michael Smith over the weekend. The duo goes in-depth with a story Marchand broke earlier this week about Amazon’s plans to produce daily sports talk studio shows. They also highlight the NWSL championship game’s primetime performance on CBS and offer a quick preview for when they take the podcast live at the Media Innovators conference in New York at the end of this month.

Fox Sports and NFL Network’s Peter Schrager joins as this week’s Big Get and talks about how he was able to break into the business and how he got his start on the “Good Morning Football” morning show. One of the most plugged-in people on the NFL beat, Schrager talks about how he approaches the beat. A big fan of the sports media business, Schrager offers his thoughts on Sean McVay’s media future and identifies the current players he thinks will make the transition to broadcasting.