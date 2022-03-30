Listen to Episode 26 of ‘Marchand and Ourand’ feat. David Cone

NFL media’s free-agent frenzy continues, as Andrew Marchand and John Ourand lay out the details of who is going to call NFL games for Fox Sports, beginning with Kevin Burkhardt replacing Joe Buck as its Super Bowl play-by-player.

Marchand and Ourand also discuss the best NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament booths; dive into the NFL’s plans to launch a streaming service; and hit on Apple TV+’s MLB schedule.

<br />

David Cone, new analyst for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball,” joins the pod to discuss how he got the Sunday night job, what other jobs he considered and the relationships between today’s athletes and the press. Podcast mentions this week include: Grant Hill, Apple’s Jim Delorenzo, Miami Heat’s Lorrie-Ann Diaz, Jim Nantz, Ian Eagle, Holly Rowe, Dan Bonner, Bob Fishman, Ryan Ruocco and others.