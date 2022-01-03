Lisa Wilson shares sweet moment between son Zach and Tom Brady

Most people weren’t talking about football after Sunday’s Jets-Buccaneers matchup that saw Antonio Brown take off his shirt and walk off the field.

However, the mother of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson gushed over what took place on the field: her son’s first game against Tom Brady.

Lisa Wilson gushed over her son playing against Tom Brady. Instagram

“That’s my baby playing Tom Brady,” Lisa Wilson posted to her Instagram Story with a picture of the quarterbacks together.

Wilson has been making strides in recent weeks. Against the Bucs, the rookie completed 19 of 33 passes and threw for 234 yards and a touchdown.

Lisa Wilson has stood up for her son all season. Instagram

“We took a step in the right direction, and I think guys gotta understand that,” he said after the game, “because it’s exactly what we needed. We needed to give those guys a game, and we came in ready to play.”

The Buccaneers won 28-24 after Brady threw a 33-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in the game.

Zach Wilson throws a pass against the Buccaneers on Jan. 2, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

During a tumultuous rookie season, Lisa has remained her son’s biggest supporter. In December, the mother of six called out critics who trolled her son’s performance writing, “People like you make me sad. You must have been hurt at some time in your life. I pray you can find happiness.”

The Jets are 4-12 and will finish off their season against the Bills on Sunday.