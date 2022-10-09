Lions’ Saivion Smith leaves in ambulance after scary injury

Lions cornerback Saivion Smith suffered what the team said was a neck injury before being placed on a stretcher and then taken off the field in an ambulance early in Sunday’s game against the Patriots in Foxborough. The Lions said Smith, 24, was being taken to a local hospital.

Smith suffered the injury during a Hunter Henry 23-yard reception. At the beginning of the play, the Patriots tight end bumped Smith right at the line of scrimmage, appearing to make contact with Smith’s head with his right shoulder before Smith fell down, which gave Henry the room to make the catch and run.

Before the ambulance left the field, Gillette Stadium security staff allowed Smith’s father, who was attending the game, to join him in the ambulance.

The Fox broadcast said Smith has movement in his extremities.

Smith went undrafted out of Alabama in 2019 before being signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was on the Cowboys’ COVID reserve list in 2020 and elevated to the active roster for four games that season. Smith bounced around practice squads before being claimed off of waivers by the Lions in December of last year.

Lions cornerback Saivion Smith, lying on a stretcher, is loaded into an ambulance after suffering an injury against the Patriots in Foxborough on Oct. 9, 2022.

The injury adds another name to a growing list of head and neck injuries this season. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hospitalized in Week 4 after suffering a concussion when his head hit the ground on a tackle, just four days after he was wobbly when getting up against the Bills. On Thursday night, Colts running back Nyheim Hines suffered a head injury and stumbled on the field, leading to him being immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game in accordance with the new concussion protocol.