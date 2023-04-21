Lions’ Jameson Williams, four other NFL players suspended for gambling

The NFL announced Friday discipline for five players due to gambling infractions, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Four Detroit Lions players – wide receivers Jameson Williams, Stanley Berryhill and Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore – along with Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy, according to the report.

Williams and Berryhill are suspended for six games, while Moore, Cephus and Toney were suspended indefinitely (at least one year).





Jameson Williams was one of five players suspended by the NFL for gambling. Getty Images





C.J. Moore was one of five players suspended by the NFL for gambling. Getty Images

The news comes as star Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley just finished up a year-long suspension for allegedly placing bets worth around $1,500 on NFL games while he was away from the team.

Ridley was a member of the Falcons at the time.

Clearly, the league is cracking down on violations, and is not afraid to dish out long suspensions on anyone who may decide to place bets on games.