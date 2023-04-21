Lions fired multiple staffers for violating NFL’s gambling policy

Several Detroit Lions staffers were fired from the club in March for violating the NFL’s gambling policy — one month before news emerged multiple players had breached league guidelines, too.

Personnel “in various departments were dismissed last month” by the Lions, according to ESPN’s bombshell report, though individuals and sectors within the organization were not specified.

Further, the actual violations by Detroit employees were not noted.

Four Lions players — wide receivers Jameson Williams, Stanley Berryhill, and Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore — have been suspended due to gambling infractions, the NFL confirmed on Friday.

Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney also faced discipline over the matter.

Williams, the 12th overall pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft, has been suspended for six games, in addition to Berryhill, for mobile betting at the team facility.





The Detroit Lions reportedly fired several staffers in March for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Getty Images

The players bet on college football games but still violated the league’s policy for doing so at a team facility.

Cephus, Moore, and Toney have been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games, which is prohibited by the league, and can reapply for reinstatement after a year.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has since confirmed the team parted ways with Cephus and Moore.





Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was suspended for six games for gambling. Getty Images

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy,” Holmes said.

“These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

In the wake of the suspension, Williams’ agent released a statement.





Wide receiver Quintez Cephus was has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games and was also released by the Detroit Lions. NurPhoto via Getty Images

“Alliance Sports confirms that its client, Jameson Williams, has been suspended by the NFL for six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy,” the statement read.

“Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit. However, it is important to note that Jameson’s violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed – and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility. Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible.”

Both players and personnel are barred from betting on NFL games, according to league policy, in addition to the draft or other NFL-centric entities.

Bets cannot be placed at a team facility or when traveling for business.