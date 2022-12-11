Lions, Dan Campbell believe Jared Goff can be long-term QB

Jared Goff has not played like a placeholder at quarterback in recent weeks, and the Lions don’t view him as such.

Entering Sunday’s game against Minnesota with four wins in their previous five games, the Lions’ “plan is for Goff to be in Detroit for the future” as their starter, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

That report came before Goff threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Lions to a 34-23 upset win over the Vikings on Sunday, improving Detroit to 6-7.

“Here’s the one consistent is, man, just make the right decisions, take care of the football, and he’s done that,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after last week’s win over Jacksonville. “And that’s five weeks going now and that’s a big part of the reason why we’re winning.

Jared Goff threw one touchdown in each of the first three quarters against the 10-win Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. AP

“He’s making very smart decisions and we were going to put a lot on him (Sunday) with his arm. This was going to be big — put it in the air, we just felt like that was the way to attack this team. And he did that and then some.”

Campbell even called Goff his “MVP” following the effort against the Jaguars.

The 28-year-old Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, was obtained before last season in the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams. He entered Sunday’s game with 3,022 passing yards with 19 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a passer rating of 95.7, his highest since leading the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2019.

With a win over the Vikings on Sunday, Dan Campbell and the Lions would double their win total from the 2021 season, where they finished 3-13-1. AP

The Lions also control the Rams’ 2023 first-round pick — presently No. 4 overall — from that deal.