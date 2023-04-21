Lions cut Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore in wake of gambling scandal

Two NFL players who were suspended indefinitely by the league for violating its gambling policy are no longer members of the Detroit Lions.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore have been released by the team, Lions GM Brad Holmes confirmed Friday, stating the athletes “exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values.”

“We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately,” Holmes stated.

In addition to Cephus and Moore, Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney has also been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games, according to ESPN’s bombshell report Friday.

The players can apply for reinstatement after a year.

Lions receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were suspended by the league for six games after betting on college football games – which is permitted — at a team facility.





Quintez Cephus was cut by the Detroit Lions after being suspended by the NFL indefinitely for violating its gambling policy. Getty Images

Placing bets at a team facility or when traveling on business is prohibited for players and NFL personnel, however.

Holmes condemned the actions of Berryhill and Williams, who was drafted 12th overall by the Lions last year.

“We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward,” Holmes said.

The Lions, who are coming off of a 9-8 season under second-year coach Dan Campbell, also terminated several staffers in various departments last month for breaching the league’s gambling guidelines.





Safety C.J. Moore was also one of the five players suspended. He was also released by the Detroit Lions. AP

The violations, not to mention the individuals and departments in question, have not been specified.

A wideout out of Wisconsin, 25-year-old Cephus was selected in the fifth round by the Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He has played in 22 games, recording 568 yards and four touchdowns.

As for Moore, who played college football at Ole Miss, he signed with the Lions in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.

Though he was released by the team in September, the 27-year-old Moore re-signed a month later from the Texans practice squad.