Lionel Messi, Neymar booed by Paris Saint-Germain fans

It’s been a bad week for Paris Saint-Germain and in particular, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

In their first home game following a dramatic collapse in the Champions League at Real Madrid, both players were booed whenever they touched the ball against Bordeaux on Sunday. Even when Neymar scored, he didn’t celebrate as home fans whistled.

PSG is leading Ligue 1 in a runaway, but has made a habit of choking in European competition — the stage that matters most for the club’s reputation and for its Qatari owners. Up 2-0 on aggregate this week, they gave up three straight goals to Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema to lose in the Round of 16.

“Our Paris Saint-Germain deserves people who serve it, not people who are served by it,” PSG’s Ultra group, the Collectif Ultras Paris, said in a statement on Twitter ahead of Sunday’s match. “Against Bordeaux on Sunday, we will show our displeasure and we ask everyone who loves the clb, who will be present, to unite with our non-violent action.”

Lionel Messi Reuters/Benoit Tessier

PSG fans boo Lionel Messi. Reuters/Benoit Tessier

Reports since the midweek collapse have indicated issues in the dressing room at PSG, including a clash between Neymar and goaltender Gianluigi Donnarumma, which Neymar denied in an Instagram post.

It’s expected that manager Mauricio Pochettino’s job will be under scrutiny following the Champions League exit, as his three predecessors were fired over failure to win the competition.

Neymar AP/Thibault Camus

PSG fans boo Neymar. Reuters/Benoit Tessier

If Pochettino is sacked, he’s been linked to the Manchester United job, which will need to be filled over the summer.