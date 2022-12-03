Lionel Messi nets first knockout-stage goal in Argentina win

Lionel Messi’s 999 games have been filled with extraordinary moments.

However, his 1,000th game will go down as one in which he finally broke through at the World Cup to help Argentina advance.

Messi opened the scoring for Argentina against Australia during Saturday’s Round of 16 contest. It was, incredibly, his first ever goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup.

Messi received a pass in the box from Alexis Mac Allister courtesy of a set up from Nicolas Otamendi. The star maneuvered the ball past a defender, and took his shot. Argentina grabbed an early 1-0 lead in Qatar as a result.

Argentina then stretched it to 2-0 in the 57th minute thanks to a score from Julian Alvarez. Enzo Fernandez found the back of the net for Australia in the 77th minute, but Argentina held on 2-1 to advance to play the Netherlands — winners over the US — in the quarterfinals.

Lionel Messi celebrates his goal against Australia on Saturday. Getty Images

Messi has played in five World Cups and this one could be the 35-year-old’s final appearance on soccer’s grandest stage. Argentina, which won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986, has never won the World Cup with Messi.