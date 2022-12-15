Lionel Messi gets emotional during viral World Cup interview

Lionel Messi appeared on the verge of tears as he shared a beautiful moment with a World Cup TV reporter in Qatar.

Argentinian football host Sofia Martinez delivered a beautiful message to the 35-year-old after his magical display during Argentina’s 3-0 thumping win over Croatia in Wednesday’s semifinal.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was clearly emotional as the Television Publica reporter delivered a speech that is now going viral all over the world.

In a message millions have wanted to deliver to the legendary footballer, Martinez told him how much he means to Argentina fans back home — and around the globe.

“The last thing I want to tell you, and is not a question, but I just wanted to say; the World Cup final is coming and sure, we all [Argentinians] want to win the Cup,” Martinez said. “I just want to tell you that no matter the results, there’s something that no one can take from you and that is the fact you resonated with Argentinians, every single one. I’m being serious.

Lionel Messi with Sofia Martinez at the World Cup. Sofia Martinez/Instagram

“There’s no kid who doesn’t have your team shirt. No matter if it is a fake, real or made up one. Truly, you made your mark in everyone’s life and that to me is beyond winning any World Cup. No one can take that from you and this is my gratitude for such amount of happiness you bring to a lot of people.

“I seriously hope you take these words into your heart because I really believe that’s more important than winning a World Cup and you already have it, so thank you captain.”

A teary-eyed Messi listened with a smile on his face as Martinez sang his praises.

The special moment came from inside the Lusail Stadium after Messi had scored a penalty and assisted in both of teammate Julian Alvarez’s goals against Croatia.

One version of the video on Twitter has more than 1.4 million views, while a YouTube clip of the entire interview also has more than a million views.

According to one fan’s rough translation, Messi’s response was just as beautiful.

Lionel Messi during Argentina’s win over Croatia. Getty Images

Lionel Messi during Argentina’s win over Croatia. Florencia Tan Jun/SPP/Shuttersto

“Thank you so much, the truth is that I felt it, I felt it this whole time,” he said. “The kindness, the kindness of the people and for the Cup and for us where we’re living an incredible time with them (the fans).

“I believe that this group (team), more than all of us wanting to be champions and for things to work out in the best way, has done an intangible job from the Copa America to get here. Arriving here to this World Cup, getting a hard hit in the first game (a loss to Saudi Arabia), it is beautiful to get back up and end up reaching the final.

“I believe this group was exemplary from start to finish and hopefully it all works out, but anything can happen in football and the good thing I believe is that us Argentinian’s have learned this, is that it’s not just the result but the whole road travelled to get there.

“Before we valued more just the win or lose and today I feel people value much more, and the last thing is that alright, we have no doubt that we’ll keep playing as we have, trying to give our best and to give the most like we’ve done these last five games.”

Martinez has posted an extended version of their exchange on her Instagram page where it shows she begged the football icon to keep playing through to the 2026 World Cup.

“Thank you captain. That’s what I wanted to tell you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Lionel Messi gets emotional during interview YouTube

“And that no result is more important than the magic of watching you defend this flag. No matter what, you pierced through the lives and hearts of all of us. I wish you knew. Being here and telling you before the end of the World Cup was an extraordinary moment. Heart in hand and tearful eyes.”

Messi and Argentina will take on France, who beat Morocco in the semifinals, in the World Cup final on Sunday.