Lin-Manuel Miranda attends Yankees-Twins game to watch cousin Jose

It was a bit of a role reversal for Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Usually the main attraction performing in front of fans, Miranda was in the audience on Sunday to watch another talented Miranda — his cousin Jose Miranda, an infielder for the Minnesota Twins.

The famous playwright and actor, who is best known for creating and starring in the record-breaking Broadway hit “Hamilton,” was at Yankee Stadium watching the Bombers’ 2-0 win over the Twins.

The YES broadcast showed Lin-Manuel in the crowd, sitting in what appeared to be club seats.

When he realized he was being shown on the broadcast, looking at a TV screen near his seat, Lin-Manuel raised his arm and clapped before giving a salute.

Lin-Manuel was donning a grey t-shirt with a mustard-yellow baseball hat.

ESPN’s Marly Rivera tweeted a picture of the two Mirandas on the field together before the game.

The 24-year-old infielder entered play Sunday owning a .237/.297/.271 slash line with a .568 OPS.

Jose Miranda had been hot beforehand, however, recording a .417/.417/.583 slash line with a 1.000 OPS and 3 RBIs in the first three games of the four-game set.

Perhaps his famous cousin was a bad luck charm.





Lin-Manuel Miranda salutes the crowd while watching the Yankees-Twins game on April 16. Screengrab / YES

Jose Miranda broke into the majors last year and enjoyed a strong rookie season.

He recorded a .268/.325/.426 slash line with a .751 OPS and 115 OPS-Plus, along with 15 home runs and 66 RBIs in 125 games with the Twins a season ago.

When Jose Miranda was called up to Minnesota’s major league roster last May, Lin-Manuel celebrated on Twitter.

“I got a cousin in the Major Leagues! Felicidades Primo [Congratulations Cousin]! All the Mirandas are cheering,” Lin-Manuel posted at the time.

The Twins drafted Jose Miranda in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Leadership Christian Academy in Puerto Rico.





Lin-Manuel Miranda rose to stardom after creating “Hamilton.” Getty Images

Other than “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel also garnered acclaim for “In the Heights,” a play that focused on Washington Heights.

“In the Heights” was also recently adapted into a movie.

Lin-Manuel also wrote the soundtracks for the films “Moana” and “Encanto.”

In total, Lin-Manuel currently has three Tony Awards, two Emmy Awards and five Grammy awards.