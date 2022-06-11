Lightning’s Brayden Point ruled out of Game 6 vs. Rangers

TAMPA, Fla. — Lightning center Brayden Point has the ability to change the dynamic of a playoff series.

It’s something he did consistently throughout Tampa Bay’s back-to-back Stanley Cup wins. The fact that the Lightning were able to dominate the Panthers in a four-game sweep in the second round and then bulldoze their way back into the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Rangers without Point says something about the DNA of the reigning champions.

“If he’s healthy, he’s a big part of their group,” Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant said of Point on Saturday ahead of Game 6 at Amalie Arena. “He might be arguably their best all-around player, in my opinion. He plays a great two-way hockey game and he’s a great player. But now he’s got to be healthy, that makes a big difference.

The Rangers won’t have to worry about facing Point in Game 6. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper ruled Point out just before the game after originally leaving the door open for a potential return in Game 6.

“He hasn’t played in roughly a month. But he’s a talented player and he’s a big part of their team, there’s no doubt about that.”

Brayden Point Getty Images

Point suffered a lower-body injury in Game 7 during the first round of the playoffs against the Maple Leafs and hasn’t played since. He has been skating daily since Game 1 of the conference final.

“I think if you see him in warm-ups, then he’s probably a game-time decision. If you don’t see him in warm-ups, that pretty much tells you what’s going on with him,” Cooper said. “We’ll see how he’s feeling after the skate.”

Gallant noted there’s a fine line to walk when considering lineup changes at this point in the season.

“Sometimes, you have to win a different way than you’ve done all season long,” he said.

On the one hand, the Rangers coach doesn’t want his team to think he’s panicking and making significant tweaks. On the other hand, he also wants to ensure the Rangers feel a sense of urgency. One way to do that is by jumbling up the lines.

Gallant has never been the kind of coach to flip his lineup upside down in response to a couple bad losses, but he will make minor tweaks where he sees fit.

“I don’t think the line combinations or anything like that is going to be the difference,” Andrew Copp said. “It’s just a matter of our mentality and our desperation and how well we’re playing.”