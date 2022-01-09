Lia Thomas defeated by fellow transgender swimmer Iszac Henig

The University of Pennsylvania’s transgender swimmer, Lia Thomas, was defeated by another transgender swimmer.
The record-shattering Thomas previously competed on the Penn men’s team and has transitioned to female.
But at an Ivy League swim meet Saturday, a Yalie, Iszac Henig, defeated Thomas in both the women’s 100- and 400-yard freestyle races, the Daily Mail reported.
Henig, who is transitioning from female to male, set a record for the women’s 50-yard freestyle, the outlet said.
Henig was able to compete on the women’s team because she had yet to start testosterone treatment, according to a June piece in The New York Times.
Henig wrote: “As a student-athlete, coming out as a trans guy put me in a weird position. I could start hormones to align more with myself, or wait, transition socially and keep competing on a women’s swim team. I decided on the latter.”