Lewis Cine taken to hospital after scary leg injury

Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was carted off and taken to a local hospital in London on Sunday after suffering a scary leg injury against the Saints.

Cine, taken No. 32 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, was injured during a punt play, with his left leg appearing to bend awkwardly. Cine’s leg was put in an air cast and he was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Vikings safety Lewis Cine is treated after suffering a leg injury against the Saints in London on Oct. 2, 2022.

Lewis Cine grimaces as he’s helped after suffering a leg injury on Oct. 2, 2022.

Lewis Cine is carted off after suffering a leg injury on Oct. 2, 2022.



Cine, 22, was selected out of Georgia in April and has primarily been a special teams player for the Vikings early in his first season. He was first-team All-SEC last season.

The Vikings and Saints are playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.