LeSean McCoy watches fans brawl after Bills-Rams game

The return of the NFL brought with it the return of NFL fans fighting.

And former running back LeSean McCoy wasn’t pleased.

Following the Bills’ opening-night 31-10 rout of the Rams Thursday night in Inglewood, Calif., video circulated on Twitter of several Rams and Bills fans engaging in a fight.

The incident appears to take place in the middle of a street near SoFi Stadium, as several cars can be heard honking for the brawlers to get out of the way, with ample fans watching on.

At the beginning of the video, a fan donning a Bills jersey can be seen punching another man in a black jersey in the head. A third person, in a Rams jersey, then joins the fan in the black jersey in chasing the Bills fan.

Nothing much amounted of their chase, however, as they both fell before they were able to catch the Bills fan, allowing him to walk away.

The camera then flashes to McCoy, who played four seasons of his 12-year career with the Bills, seemingly watching the fight the whole time.

LeSean McCoy criticized the fans’ inability to fight. Screengrab/Twitter

“Where are we going?” McCoy asks to the camera. “They can’t fight!”

McCoy likely preferred the fight in his old team, who delivered a statement to the defending champions.

“Damn buffalo had it rocking out LA…” McCoy tweeted after the game. “JOSH ALLEN him”