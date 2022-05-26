LeSean McCoy on why Eric Bieniemy isn’t an NFL head coach

LeSean McCoy is not a member of the Eric Bieniemy fan club.

Bieniemy, the 52-year-old offensive coordinator of the Chiefs, has been considered by the media to be a top NFL head coaching candidate but several cycles have come and gone without him landing a job.

McCoy, who played on the Chiefs in 2019, appeared on SiriusXM’s “I am Athlete Tonight” and blasted his former coordinator.

“There’s a reason why every year they keep hyping him up to get a head coaching job, or an offensive coordinator job somewhere else, and he don’t get one,” McCoy said.

“He talks to players a certain way, and some players would take it. I wouldn’t take it. There’s some questions I’m gonna ask. Everyone’s accountable. It’s not because he’s a black coach [that he’s not getting hired]. That’s not the reason.”

McCoy continued, saying that “no one hires him because they know what type of coach he really is.”

LeSean McCoy blasted his former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy this week. Getty Images

McCoy was running up on the deadline of the program when he launched into this, so any elaboration will have to come at a later time.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked about the remarks from McCoy, whom he also coached for a number of years on the Eagles, by reporters on Thursday.

“Sometimes it’s hard on a veteran player,” Reid said. “Maybe their performance level isn’t what it used to be — and it’s hard to take [criticism] sometimes. [Bieniemy’s] going to push you to try to maximize what you’ve got. That’s one of his strengths.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has gone several cycles without landing a head coaching job. Getty Images

“He’s no different than he is with you guys. He’ll come in and shoot you straight. Sometimes you want to hear it. Sometimes you don’t.”

Reid made it clear that he has not lost his admiration for his former running back.

“I’m a big LeSean fan,” Reid said. “In my eyes, he’s a future Hall of Fame running back. If you look at it statistically, he’s tremendous. But he wasn’t the youngest pup in the kennel here. He was on the back side [of his career] — and sometimes that’s hard to take.”