Leonard Williams could return for Giants’ pivotal Commanders clash

The Giants could get back some needed reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball Sunday night in Washington, most notably Leonard Williams.

Williams officially was listed as questionable on the injury report with the neck injury that sidelined him in last week’s blowout loss to the Eagles. But the $63 million defensive lineman appeared to participate fully in the portion of practice open to the media, an indication he’s trending toward playing.

“I’d say normal Friday with guys that we will make decisions on,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said before practice. “Go through today, see where we’re at and then discuss it.”

One regular who won’t return this week is starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who will miss a fourth straight game with a knee injury.

Offensive linemen Shane Lemieux (toe) and Joshua Ezeudu (neck) also remain out, with tight end Daniel Bellinger (ribs) and cornerback Nick McCloud (illness) listed as questionable. Receiver Richie James and linebacker Jihad Ward both cleared concussion protocol and will play.

Leonard Williams is listed as questionable for the Giants’ clash with the Commanders. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

“I think they’ll take another step. Hopeful for both of them,” Daboll said. “But we’ll see once they finish going through the protocol.”

Safety Landon Collins, who was signed by the Giants to the practice squad in November after his release from the Commanders, is expected to be elevated from the practice squad Sunday, according to The Athletic. He played his first four NFL seasons with the Giants before spending three-plus years with Washington.

Disruptive edge rusher Chase Young, who hasn’t played this season due to a torn ACL suffered in November of last year, is questionable for the Commanders.

“How many snaps he plays, doesn’t play, we don’t know that, but he’s certainly a good player,” Daboll said. “Coached against him before. Those edge rushers that are dominant players you always have to have a plan for them.”