Leonard Fournette injury update: Buccaneers running back to miss rest of regular season with hamstring injury

Leonard Fournette won’t make it back on the field before the end of the regular season.

The Buccaneers’ star running back was helped into the locker room during the Buccaneers’ 9-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday. After being ruled out with a hamstring injury, reports suggest the running back is likely to miss the rest of the regular season.

MORE: Why did the Buccaneers sign Le’Veon Bell?

Buccaneers now are “likely” to place RB Leonard Fournette on injured reserve with the hamstring injury that left him on crutches Sunday night, per a league source. He then would miss rest of regular season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2021

Before exiting the matchup in Tampa Bay, Fournette recorded 34 rushing yards and had seven catches for 33 receiving yards. The running back leads the Buccaneers with 812 total rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He is also the team’s fourth-leading receiver with 454 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

MORE: Bruce Arians confirms Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards will return to Bucs after suspensions

The Buccaneers also lost Chris Godwin for the remainder of the regular season after he tore his ACL during the loss to the Saints. However, Tampa Bay is continuing to shuffle around the roster before they plan ahead to the playoffs. Coach Bruce Arians recently decided he is allowing wide receivers Mike Evans and Antonio Brown back onto the roster after they misrepresented their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Tampa Bay also added running back Le’Veon Bell to its roster after he spent five games with the Ravens earlier in the season. While the Buccaneers still may make adjustments throughout the week, they are planning on traveling to face the Panthers on Sunday.

MORE: Chris Godwin injury update: Buccaneers WR to miss rest of the season with a torn ACL

While Fournette may be on crutches for the remainder of the regular season, it’s possible he could make a return for the playoffs. The Buccaneers haven’t released a clear timetable for the running back’s return.