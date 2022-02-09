Lenny Dykstra responds to potential Mets Old-Timers’ Day snub

Lenny Dykstra may have an alternate plan for the Mets Old-Timers’ Day should he not get an invite.

The Post’s Mike Puma and Joel Sherman reported Tuesday that Dykstra, one of the heroes of the Mets’ 1986 World Series team, may not be included among the players asked to return of the franchise’s first Old-Timers’ Day since 1994 on Aug. 27 at Citi Field. More than 40 former Mets are expected to attend.

A club source had told The Post that the Mets may withhold an invite to the 58-year-old Dykstra because of “various issues.” The former center fielder has dealt with numerous issues since retiring — including financial troubles, run-ins with the law and a very public feud with former teammate and current SNY analyst Ron Darling, who is expected to be at the Old-Timers’ Day. Dykstra has also been accused of making disparaging remarks, about women, blacks, and homosexuals.

Dykstra responded to The Post’s story on Twitter via a reply that included a GIF of a smug and strutting “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan from his NWO days and the caption: “@Lenny Dykstra You should show up with Wally Backman like ….” Dykstra then offered the idea of a different type of get together with, him, Backman and fellow ’86 teammates Doc Gooden, Darryl Strawberry and Kevin Mitchell

Lenny Dykstra walks by the Mets’ 1986 World Series trophy in 2016. Paul J. Bereswill

“Could you imagine if me, Wally, Doc, Straw and Mitch all just said ‘f–k that’ and instead partied in the parking lot with fans?”

Dykstra, who was drafted by the Mets in the 13th round in 1981, spent five-plus seasons in Queens from 1985-89 before finishing his career with the Phillies. He slashed .289/.350/.413 with the Mets and hit critical home runs during the Mets’ run to the 1986 World Series title.