Lemon delay, brawl, Dan Snyder chant at Defenders’ XFL game

When life gives you lemons, don’t give them to Defenders fans.

D.C. fans were on their worst behavior Sunday during the Defenders’ 34-28 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks by crafting a gigantic beer snake and chucking lemons onto Audi Field.

Players also picked a fight with one another at the end of the game, making the afternoon a true spectacle both on and off the field.

The Defenders’ faithful have a history with beer snakes and expressing themselves with citrus.

In D.C.’s game against the Seattle Sea Dragons in February, fans made a massive beer snake that was eventually cracked down on by security.

In protest, they threw lemons onto the field.

The Defenders made a code of conduct involving clearer rules for beer snakes before Sunday’s game.

Fans took advantage, crafting a massive snake that extended over 1,200 cups, according to the broadcast.

Many also held up signs in support of the new era of beer snake acceptance at Audi Field.

Fans crafted up a massive beer snake on Sunday during the Defenders game against the Battlehawks. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Fans threw lemons onto the field, which resulted in the game being put on delay. Twitter



Advertisement Defenders and Battlehawks players fought one another following a pivotal play in the fourth quarter. Twitter



Even still, they tossed lemons onto the field following a Defenders touchdown in the fourth quarter on Sunday, which led to the game being delayed.

D.C. fans also started a “F–ck Dan Snyder chant,” in reference to the disgraced Washington Commanders owner.

Matters were just as chaotic after the Defenders sealed the game by sacking Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron.

Three players – Defenders Francis Bernard and Rod Taylor, along with St. Louis’ Brian Hill – were ejected from the game because of a fight that broke out.

With Sunday’s win, the Defenders have cemented themselves as one of the best teams in the XFL with a 3-0 record.