Al Leiter, Howard Johnson and broadcasters Gary Cohen and Howie Rose will be the next members of the Mets Hall of Fame, the team announced Wednesday, while longtime media relations director Jay Horwitz is set to be honored with the Mets Hall of Fame Achievement Award.

Al Leiter Don Murray

The inductions will take place Saturday, June 3 prior to the Mets’ 4:10 p.m. game against the Blue Jays at Citi Field.

After the upcoming inductions, the Mets will have 34 members in their Hall of Fame.