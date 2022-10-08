Legendary Georgia coach Vince Dooley reportedly hospitalized

Georgia football legend Vince Dooley, 90, has reportedly been hospitalized with pneumonia, his daughter Deanna told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The AJC reported the expectation is that the legendary football coach’s hospital stay will most likely be short. His daughter added Dooley, who coached the Bulldogs from 1964-88, is also dealing with a minor case of COVID-19.

“He’s better off having the meds through an IV at the hospital,” Deanna said to AJC. “He sure hates missing the game, but he has a great setup to watch all the games all day.”

Vince Dooley, a legendary former Georgia Bulldogs football coach, has reportedly been hospitalized. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

During his 25-year coaching career, Dooley led the Bulldogs to six SEC championships, a national title, and an undefeated season in 1980. With a 201-77-10 record, he has the most wins by any coach in Georgia football history.

Dooley also served as UGA’s athletic director, and under his watch, Georgia won multiple national titles in baseball, men’s and women’s tennis, swimming, golf, and gymnastics.

The former UGA head coach, who turned 90 on Sept. 4, was slotted to make an appearance at UGA Bookstore prior to Auburn-Georgia game on Saturday before being hospitalized.