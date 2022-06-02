LeBron James, wife Savannah attend ‘Hustle’ premiere: photos

When work becomes date night.

LeBron James and his wife Savannah turned heads at the red carpet premiere of Netflix’s “Hustle” at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

James gushed over his “queen,” who stunned in a strapless leather corset top by Miaou and patterned pants by Honor the Gift — the Russell Westbrook-backed fashion brand.

“She so tough!!! My goodness,” James wrote over a photo of the couple he posted to his Instagram story. The Lakers star also added a bunch of drooling-face emojis under an Instagram post by his wife that included a number of sultry snaps from the couple’s night out.

LeBron James and his wife Savannah James attend the “Hustle” premier in Los Angeles on June 1, 2022. Getty Images

Mr. and Mrs. James stepped out in style Wednesday to promote James’ latest production project, “Hustle,” a Netflix sports film James produced with Adam Sandler and a number of pro athletes and sports personalities, including Hawks point guard Trae Young and Kenny Smith.

“After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout Stanley Beren (played by Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval,” the film’s description reads. “Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.”

LeBron James produced the Netflix film “Hustle” which stars Adam Sandler. FilmMagic

James and Savannah attended the Los Angeles premiere a day before Forbes revealed Thursday that the four-time NBA champion has officially reached billionaire status — making him the first active NBA player to make the billionaires list.

“Hustle” will be available to stream on Netflix on June 8.