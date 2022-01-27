LeBron James uses Iron Man, Spider-Man comparison to describe viral in-game exchange with Lakers teammate Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves is now officially a member of the LJCU (LeBron James Cinematic Universe).

During the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game between the Lakers and Nets, Los Angeles’ rookie guard had a conversation with James that left him completely baffled. James’ directions appeared to blow Reaves’ mind, giving NBA Twitter a brand new meme.

NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial)

James decided to have some fun with the viral exchange. The four-time NBA MVP posted photos on Instagram showing himself talking to Reaves and Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man speaking to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man. James pulled out a Stark quote from the Marvel movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming” for the caption.

“Don’t do anything I would do, and definitely don’t do anything I wouldn’t do,” James wrote. “There’s a little gray area in there, and that’s where you operate.”

At the beginning of the film, Stark gives Parker his new Spider-Man suit and attempts to offer some profound advice. He only confuses Parker, of course, eliciting a Reaves-like reaction from the young web-slinger.

Reaves and James clearly weren’t on the same page in that moment, but James has been impressed by Reaves’ play throughout the season. He hasn’t posted eye-popping numbers (5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists in 20.8 minutes per game), but Reaves has managed to carve out a consistent spot in the Lakers’ rotation and quickly earn the respect of his teammates.

“Obviously, we got a gem in Austin,” James said earlier this month (via USA Today). “I watched a lot of film on him when we were able to acquire him. I know what type of players I like to play with, and I knew right away that he would make an immediate impact on our ball club probably before himself and our coaches and a lot of other teammates.”

Just remember, Austin, if you’re nothing without the Lakers uniform, you shouldn’t have it — or something. Actually, no more advice from Iron Man. Just keep doing what you’re doing.