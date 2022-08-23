LeBron James’ son Bryce gets first scholarship offer

Bryce James — the youngest son of Lakers star LeBron James — is feeling “blessed” after he received his first college basketball scholarship offer.

On Sunday, Bryce, 15, took to his Instagram story to announce that he received a Division I scholarship offer from Duquesne, adding the hashtag, “#GoDukes.”

Bryce is a rising sophomore at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. His older brother, 17-year-old Bronny James, is a top prospect for the class of 2023, entering his senior season at Sierra Canyon this fall.

James, 37, reposted Bryce’s message to his own Instagram story, writing, “AYYYEEE!!! LET’S GO MAXIMUS @_JUSTBRYCE.”

LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce, left, has been offered a basketball scholarship by Duquesne. NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James reacts to his youngest son, Bryce James receiving his first Division 1 college basketball scholarship offer. Instagram/LeBron James

In a separate post, James added that his son’s scholarship offer was “the first of many to come!!!”

The James family appears to have close ties to Duquesne University. Dukes head coach Keith Dambrot coached James for his first two seasons at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. Dru Joyce III — who was a high school teammate of James’ — is one of Dambrot’s assistants.

Earlier this month, James shared a video that showed him, Bryce and Bronny dunking at the Lakers’ training facility.