LeBron James shoots down Bronny college commitment rumors

Bronny James is one of the most heavily recruited high schoolers on the planet — and his dad wants everyone to know he hasn’t decided where he’ll play college ball.

LeBron James responded to On3 naming Oregon as the front-runner to land Bronny’s services.

“He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities,” the elder James tweeted. “When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him.”

Bronny James has not taken any college visits yet, LeBron tweeted Tuesday. Getty Images

On3 noted that Oregon, Ohio State and USC are actively recruiting Bronny,

While the Ducks program and its ties to Nike — LeBron is one of the biggest names on the sneaker giant’s roster of players, and co-founder Phil Knight has made his alma mater a flagship for the brand — would make for an obvious connection, it’s too early to declare any recruiting victories.

For now, Bronny, 17, is content to build up his considerable highlight reel ahead of his senior season at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles during the fall.