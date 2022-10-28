LeBron James shares cryptic Instagram post amid Lakers’ struggles

What could this possibly be about?

A day after the Lakers fell to 0-4 on the season with a 110-99 loss to the Nuggets, LeBron James took to Instagram to share a cryptic message.

“How long will you be taken for granted….., 💭 👑,” James wrote, including a video of him dunking over his former Lakers teammate, Denver guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. “Keep going kid.”

Actor Jamie Foxx wrote in the comments, “Let ‘em know.”

Other comments included disappointment about the Lakers’ struggles so early in the season — while some took aim at the team’s front office.

“We are 0-4 LeBron,” one person wrote.

“That’s a question to the front office my boy..,” another comment read.

The Lakers missed the playoffs last year, and didn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament.

James — who signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension in August — is no stranger to sharing cryptic social media posts. However, his latest statement comes at time when the Lakers’ struggles are on full display.

The Lakers’ 0-4 start is the first time James’ team has lost four straight games to begin a season since he was a rookie nearly 20 years ago, according to ESPN.

After James criticized the Lakers’ lack of shooting following an opening night loss to the Warriors, the 37-year-old called out his own mistakes on Wednesday.

Lakers star LeBron James shoots a three-pointer during a game against the Nuggets on Oct. 26, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NBAE via Getty Images

“I wasn’t aggressive enough in a lot of my turnovers,” James said after turning the ball over eight times in L.A.’s loss to the Nuggets. “I was coming off a lot of screens, looking to pass, get guys involved, and I wasn’t aggressive enough.”

Although James said his turnover problem is “an easy fix,” that he said will start with Friday’s game against the Timberwolves, the same can’t be said for the Lakers’ now historic shooting struggles.

They shot 8-for-30 from three (26.7%) on Wednesday, making them the worst 3-point shooting start by any team in league history with at least 100 attempts through four games, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Lakers’ LeBron James drives against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Oct. 26, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

LeBron James dribbles a ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 26, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.



The Lakers were also without point guard Russell Westbrook on Wednesday. The former NBA MVP is dealing with hamstring soreness.

Westbrook’s shooting struggles have been under a microscope after his poor performance on offense last season, which led to summer-long trade rumors.

In Sunday’s loss to the Trail Blazers, Westbrook went 4-for-15 from the field and was 0-for-3 from three-point range. That came after his 0-for-11 performance in last Thursday’s loss to the Clippers.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham did not rule out Westbrook for a potential return on Friday against the Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, James has said he doesn’t want to “harp” on the Lakers’ shooting woes as the team continues to work out kinks.