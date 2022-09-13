LeBron James seen with family like never before in Vanity Fair shoot

LeBron James is revealing what it’s really like to live like a king.

The Lakers star and his wife, Savannah James, opened their Los Angeles mansion to Vanity Fair, which published photos of the couple’s first-ever family portraits with their three kids: sons Bronny, 17, Bryce, 15, and daughter Zhuri, 7, on Tuesday. James’ mother Gloria is included in the photos, along with Savannah’s parents, Jennifer and JK.

The Jameses were dressed in a number of designer looks while posing throughout their West Coast home, which includes a lavish pool with marble detail and a black Porsche 918 Spyder parked in a private driveway.

One photo shows James and Savannah — who married in 2013, after meeting while students at nearby Ohio high schools — cozied up on the sports car.

When the photo was taken, James whispered into Savannah’s ear and she doubled over laughing.

“I cannot repeat that,” she quipped, later adding, “Everything isn’t for everybody.”

LeBron and Savannah James Gillian Laub/Vanity Fair

What wasn’t off-limits was the James family’s close bond and love for basketball – and matching outfits.

The family coordinated clothes in a number looks that included matching pajamas, as well as a father-daughter moment that featured James and Zhuri in identical overalls by Chrome Hearts.

“Excuse my language, but we a dope family,” said Savannah, who was featured in a number of photos with her daughter, posing by the pool and posted up in her spacious glam room.

Other photos and behind-the-scenes footage show James playing basketball with his sons on a backyard hoop. The trio also rocked matching bathing suits while posing on a crown-shaped float in the pool.

LeBron James on the basketball court with his family Gillian Laub/Vanity Fair

LeBron James with sons Bronny and Bryce Gillian Laub/Vanity Fair

Savannah described the family’s first-ever photoshoot as a transitional moment for her children.

Bronny, who turns 18 in October, is a highly recruited guard for his high school basketball team at Sierra Canyon and he is “getting to a place to start to make decisions about his career and where he wants to go in his life,” Savannah said.

Earlier this month, Bronny caused a ruckus on social media when he posted photos wearing Buckeyes threads with the hashtag, “not committed.”

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star reportedly received an offer from the Buckeyes, adding to a list that already includes USC and Memphis.

Meanwhile, Bronny’s younger brother, Bryce, is the “mystery of the family,” Savannah said, because his career could go in any direction. Bryce is also a talented basketball prospect himself.

“It’s literally just us going to a high school gym and watching our boys play basketball,” Savannah said of the buzz around her sons and the star-studded crowds at Sierra Canyon School, which have included the likes of Drake.

James’ wife Savannah and daughter Zhuri Gillian Laub/Vanity Fair

LeBron James with his family Gillian Laub/Vanity Fair

James, who is entering his 20th NBA season, has made it known that he wants to play with his oldest son, Bronny, who is entering his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School and is a top prospect for the class of 2023. Last month, he didn’t rule out wanting to play with both of his sons in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“With LeBron being their dad, it’s just automatic,” Savannah said of her children growing into the dynamic of fame. “It’s not something we’ve pushed or told them that they had to do, or anything like that. It just happened.”

The youngest of the James kids, Zhuri, has her own successful YouTube lifestyle show, “All Things Zhuri,” which includes segments on baking, yoga, and painting.

“She’s our in-house creative director,” Savannah said of Zhuri. “You try to keep things as sacred as you can. Back when she was born, we didn’t show her…. No one saw her until LeBron won his 2016 championship [with the Cavaliers].”

James re-signed with the Lakers last month on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, which includes a player option for 2024-25.

James is currently vacationing with Savannah in Italy before the NBA season begins.