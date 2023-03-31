LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes won’t pay for Twitter Blue

LeBron James won’t be paying, and neither will Patrick Mahomes.

The multi-million dollar sports superstars revealed Friday they won’t be paying the monthly fee for verification via Twitter Blue.

“Welp guess my blue [check] will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5,” James tweeted Friday afternoon with a shrugging emoji.





LeBron James won’t shell out for Twitter’s blue checkmark service. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

The Lakers star was a trolling target of the initial rollout of the subscription checkmark, when he was impersonated by an account claiming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and requesting a trade out of Los Angeles.

Other accounts purporting to be ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, ex-Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, and Oilers superstar Connor McDavid wreaked havoc on Twitter.

The social media platform will “sunset” its old blue checkmark verification method starting April 1 in favor of Elon Musk’s subscription service.

Previously, the blue checkmark was reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists, and other public figures.

Musk, who bought the social media platform for $44 billion, is using the vaunted icon in an attempt to help Twitter grow its revenues.

James, who has a reported net worth of $1 billion, will not be contributing to Musk’s investment.





Patrick Mahomes would prefer his $8 a month go to his kids. USA TODAY Sports

Nor will Mahomes, owner of the richest playing contract in pro sports history.

The Chiefs quarterback inquired as to when he can expect his checkmark to go away, with Kansas City receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling telling him to “Pay the $8 for the guys.”

“Can’t bro i got kids…” replied Mahomes, who welcomed his second child with wife Brittany Matthews in November.

For $8 per month — or $84 per year — subscribers not only get themselves a blue checkmark, but they also get the ability to edit their tweets, have longer messages, and will exclusively populate the platform’s new “For You” tab, among other benefits.