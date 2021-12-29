LeBron James on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s COVID essay

LeBron James had “no response at all” to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after the NBA Hall of Famer penned an essay claiming James took a “blow” to his “worthy legacy” after posting a controversial COVID-19 meme.

James was asked about Abdul-Jabbar’s comments after he dropped 32 points in a 132-123 win over the Rockets on Tuesday — a day after the essay was published.

“No, I don’t have a response to Kareem at all,” he said, before offering a lengthy answer as to why he shared the meme.

Last weekend, James took to Instagram to share a cartoon image of three identical Spider-Man characters, pointing at each other with the words, “COVID,” “Flu” and “Cold.” He captioned his post, “Help me out folks.”

“And if you saw the post and you read the tag, you know that I’m literally, honestly asking, ‘help me out.’ Help me kind of figure it all out, like we’re all trying to figure this pandemic out,” James said Tusday. “We’re all trying to figure out COVID and the new strain [omicron].

LeBron James during the Lakers’ win over the Rockets on Dec. 28, 2021. AP

“And the flu, I think people forgot about the flu. People like literally forgot about the flu during these times, like that’s still going around. It’s flu season, so people have forgot about the flu. People have forgot about common colds. That happens, especially with a lot of our kids that’s in school. My daughter [Zhuri James] is in first grade, so a lot of these kids are getting like common colds and getting the flu. But no, I don’t have any response to Kareem. No. At all,” he continued.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been openly critical of James. NBAE/Getty Images

Abdul-Jabbar, who has been an outspoken critic of anti-vaxxers, wrote a blog post blasting James, titled, “Dear LeBron: Here’s the COVID-19 Help You Requested in Your Spider-Man Meme.”

The Lakers legend described the meme as “uninformed,” and said, “LeBron has encouraged vaccine hesitancy which puts lives and livelihoods at risk.”

James, who is vaccinated against COVID-19, previously said he “won’t talk about other people and what they should do” when it comes to treatments for the virus.

Abdul-Jabbar has targeted James in a number of public messages citing concerns about vaccines and COVID-19.