LeBron James not giving up after Lakers loss to Mavericks

LeBron James’ confidence is at an all-time high – even as the Lakers struggles put them just two games away from falling out of the play-in tournament.

After Tuesday’s 109-104 loss to the Mavericks, James gave a determined response about his outlook on L.A.’s journey to clinching a playoff spot.

“We still have games to play,” he said after the Lakers’ 10th loss in the past 13 games. “Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, then I got a chance. So that’s my confidence.”

James, who’s known for his calculated statements in moments of desperation, smiled while telling reporters he will be “ready and prepared” to play the Clippers on Thursday.

The Clippers beat the Lakers 105-102 last Friday, when James missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer to tie the game. Two days later, the Lakers were booed off their own court in a 28-point blowout loss to the Pelicans.

After Monday’s loss to the Mavericks, James appeared more calm in the post-game press conference than he did on the court.

During Dallas’ largest lead of the night, a viral clip showed James visibly frustrated after he signaled for the ball in the post after fighting for position. Malik Monk attempted a three instead and missed. James stood still under the basket as both teams scrambled for the ball.

“Obviously, at the end of the day, we got to come in here and win ballgames, and we got to play better. But as long as we’ve got more games to play, we should have a chance,” James said. “So, that’s my confidence. I hate losing. I feel like poop right now. But tomorrow is a new day… That’s just – that’s my mindset. That’s just who I am.”

The Lakers (27-34) are currently the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference — two games ahead of New Orleans, which is tied with Portland.

James’ confident attitude is nothing new for fans that have witnessed the four-time NBA champion fight back from adversity. However, the Lakers’ struggles are arguably the most James has experienced in his 19-year playing career.

LeBron James looks on during a Lakers game Getty Images

The Lakers are missing a solid point guard presence, as Russell Westbrook’s shooting woes have hurt the team since January, when head coach Frank Vogel began benching the triple-double savant.

Westbrook, though, has maintained a positive outlook on the season.

“Super confident that we’re going to be all right,” said Westbrook, who shot 5-for-17 from the field in the Dallas loss. “I’ve got confidence in this group, like I always have. And we can play the best teams. I’m not worried about nobody we have to play. We’ve beaten the best teams; we’ve lost to some of the worst teams.

“So, our confidence and my confidence in this group is extremely high because I know what we’re capable of when we put our mind to it and do exactly what we need to do on a night-in, night-out basis.”

As for James, he has no plans to shut it down this season at any point, according to ESPN.

The Lakers are also without big man Anthony Davis, who’s been out with a mid-foot sprain he sustained in a win against the Jazz last month. He’s struggled with multiple injuries this season that have limited him to 37 games.