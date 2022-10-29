LeBron James no longer a Cowboys fan after response to protests

LeBron James is no longer ‘bout them Cowboys.

The Lakers superstar admitted during an Instagram Live on Thursday night he’s switched football allegiances because of Dallas brass’ reaction to players protesting racial inequality and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem.

“I had to sit put on the Cowboys, man,” James said while talking with business partner Maverick Carter. “It’s just a lot of things that were going on when guys were kneeling. … The organization was like ‘If you do that around here, you won’t ever play for this franchise again.’ I just didn’t think that was appropriate.”

In 2017, when Colin Kapernick led the national anthem protests, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said “if we are disrespecting the flag, then we won’t play.”

LeBron James switched his NFL allegiance to the Cleveland Browns. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Three years later in 2020, James and other players participated in national anthem kneeling protests inside the NBA Bubble after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Instead of rooting for the Cowboys, the Akron, Ohio native has gone “all in” on the Browns, his hometown team, instead. Cleveland currently sits third in the AFC North on a 2-5 record.