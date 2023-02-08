LeBron James nails 3-point skyhook with NBA scoring mark in sight

LeBron James could be planning to add a special tribute while breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record.

James, who needed 36 points to break the Lakers great’s mark of 38, 387 points, was practicing Adbul-Jabbar’s signature skyhook in warmups before the Los Angeles hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder at Cryto.com Arena on Tuesday night. He ended up breaking the mark on a fall-away jumper from the foul line near the left elbow in the third quarter of the Lakers’ 133-130 loss. James scored 38 points and now has 38,390 for his career.

TNT’s cameras and social media videos caught James working on the move in the post, across the lane and even from deep. James made a skyhook from behind the 3-point arc at one point. James had 20 points with the Lakers trailing 76-66 at the half in a high-scoring affair.

Trying to breaking that record on the skyhook got the approval of TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal – who played eight seasons with the Lakers.

“If I was him, I would do that,” O’Neal said on the pregame show.





LeBron James during warmup ahead of the Lakers-Thunder game. AP

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who played 20 NBA season and won five NBA championships, has held the mark since he retired after the 1988-89 season.

James, 38, is also in his 20th season, has averaged 27.2 points per game during his career. If James didn’t pass Adbul-Jabbar during the second half Tuesday night, the Lakers are hosting the Bucks on Thursday night. Adbul-Jabbar played six season in Milwaukee and won the 1971 title with the Bucks – so that would have also been fitting.

So would have James putting himself alone in first with skyhook — but he had to settle for a pregame tribute instead.