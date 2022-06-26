LeBron James must ‘show me he’s better than me’: Bennedict Mathurin

Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin should be on notice for his first meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers later this season. LeBron James has never been one to take too kindly to trash talk.

Just prior to the 2022 NBA Draft, Mathurin began talking about his excitement to compete against the Lakers forward.

“A lot of people say he’s great,” Mathurin told the Washington Post. “I want to see how great he is. I don’t think anybody is better than me. He’s going to have to show me he’s better than me.”

James has had plenty of verbal spars in his career and typically wins it when it counts, notably against Jimmy Butler in the 2020 NBA Finals and more with Warriors guard Klay Thompson during the 2016 Finals. James would go on to win both of those titles.

Bennedict Mathurin was drafted No. 6 overall by the Pacers. Getty Images

LeBron James Getty Images

There’s plenty of games still to play for the 37-year-old James. Last season he averaged 30.3 points, 6.2 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Expect Mathurin, 20, to get his, “welcome to the NBA” moment when the Pacers play the Lakers. The schedule is not out yet for the 2022-23 NBA season, but many fans will be circling the date of the first Lakers-Pacers matchup.