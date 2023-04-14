LeBron James’ message to Jamie Foxx after actor’s medical emergency

LeBron James shared his support for friend Jamie Foxx after the actor suffered a “medical complication” and was reportedly hospitalized on Tuesday.

The Lakers star took to Twitter early Friday morning and wrote: “Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!!

“Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing.”

The actor’s daughter, model Corinne Foxx, announced Wednesday in a statement on Instagram that her father is on the mend after experiencing a “medical complication” the day prior.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the family’s statement read.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”





Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and LeBron James attend Day 4 of American Express Presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone on May 8, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. Getty Images for Carbone Beach

Foxx has not yet addressed the situation directly.

According to TMZ, Foxx suffered a “serious medical emergency” on Tuesday morning and was taken to the hospital, where the actor’s concerned family visited from out of town.





LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2023 Play-In Tournament on April 11, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NBAE via Getty Images

On Thursday, a source told the outlet that Foxx was still hospitalized but “doing a lot better” — and communicating and joking with his family.

Additionally, TMZ reported that doctors still haven’t figured out what exactly happened to Foxx during the medical complication — and that the actor will remain in the hospital for at least a few more days while doctors perform tests.

Foxx has been in Atlanta recently working on the film “Back in Action,” which also stars Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz.





Jamie Foxx attends the mens quarter-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

The actor was also photographed at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium late last month.

James and Foxx’s friendship stretches back years — and the stars have publicly supported each other throughout their respective careers.

Foxx appeared on James’ show, “The Shop,” late last year, and declared the Lakers star as “the goat.”





Jamie Foxx seen attending Floyd Mayweather Jr. 46th Birthday Party at Restaurant Ours on Feb. 23, 2023 in London, England. GC Images

The Oscar winner also appeared on the premiere episode of the show’s second season, alongside James’ business partner, Maverick Carter, Lakers big man Anthony Davis, former Pro Bowl wideout Antonio Brown, comedian Jerrod Carmichael, and rappers Meek Mill and 2 Chainz.

James and the Lakers are preparing to face Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in round one of the 2023 NBA playoffs, beginning on Saturday.

The Lakers secured the seventh seed in the Western Conference after their 108-102 overtime win against the Timberwolves on Tuesday — when James and Davis combined for 54 points.