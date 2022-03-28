LeBron James, Lakers Twitter conspiracy theory stuns fans

A social media conspiracy about LeBron James and the Lakers has fans mesmerized.

Basketball YouTuber Kenny Beecham has gone viral for noting that the 31-43 Lakers have not once used James’ photo in tweets that reveal the final score when the team loses.

On Sunday, the Lakers tweeted a graphic of forward Wenyen Gabriel after a crushing 116-108 loss to the Pelicans.

Beecham said he went back and looked at every final score tweet by the Lakers in their 43 loses so far this season, and that James’ graphic was not used in any losing post — and neither have big-name stars, Anthony Davis or Russell Westbrook.

A basketball YouTuber noted that the Lakers do not use LeBron James in any of their social media posts about losing games. Getty Images

“Malik Monk has been used 10 out of 43 of the losses,” Beecham said, later adding, “When it comes to the wins, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are killing the competition. Also, Anthony Davis was only used for one winning graphic.”

The Internet personality said he did the research after seeing a fan tweet about L.A.’s loss to New Orleans Sunday.

Beecham shared a video of himself to Twitter, explaining a tweet that read: “Told ya. They not putting LeBron’s pick in a L final score tweet. U wonder if he has that in his contract. LMAOOOOOOOO.”

“The Lakers social media team got some explaining to do,” Beecham tweeted.

One Twitter user dug up a past final score tweet from the Bucks, that featured Milwaukee’s two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and wrote, “Even the face of the league gets put on Ls.”

James and the Lakers fell to the tenth spot in the Western Conference after Sunday’s loss to the Pelicans.

With just eight games left in the regular season, L.A. is fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament with one of the toughest remaining schedules in the league. The Lakers currently have a one-game lead over the No. 11-seeded Spurs.

James’ status is questionable for Tuesday’s game against Dallas after he suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the Pelicans loss. He said he will receive around the clock treatment, which he began before L.A. even left the arena Sunday.

The Lakers will need a healthy James if they want to stay afloat in the play-in race to the playoffs, which begin April 16.